Kolhapur(Maharashtra): A man committed a triple murder of his wife and two children on suspicion that his wife was having an extra-marital affair in the Kagal town in the Kolhapur district. The accused, identified as Prakash Balaso Mali (42), committed all three murders on Wednesday between 2 pm and 8 pm, one after the other. The Kagal police have taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case against the culprit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mali, who was working at the Hamidwada factory, was a resident of the Kalammawadi Colony here, living with his wife and two children. He used to have frequent fights with his wife Gayatri (37) on a regular basis. In a similar argument on Wednesday, the culprit accused the woman of having an extra-marital affair, asking her who she was speaking to on the phone.

The argument soon escalated and turned violent. The husband strangled his wife to death in a fit of rage. Police said that after killing her, the man was sitting in front of his wife's corpse until his son arrived home in the evening. The man then strangled the boy -- an 8th grader suffering from polio. Later in the evening, his 17-year-old daughter came home at around 8 pm. The girl, terrified at the site of the corpses of her own mother and brother, started screaming.

The man tried to strangle her too but did not succeed initially as she was trying to escape. He then hit her with a heavy object, and after she fell unconscious, he strangled her to death. He then surrendered to the police himself, the officials informed.