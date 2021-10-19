Darbhanga (Bihar): Kojagara, the folk festival of Mithilanchal, was celebrated with pomp on Tuesday in Bihar and especially by the families of newlyweds on Sharad Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin (September to October). Makhana and paan (betel leaves) are distributed among villagers and some rituals are also performed on the occasion.

It is an auspicious time to worship Goddess Lakshmi before Diwali. Legend has it that, the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi took place on the day of Sharad Purnima.

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi circles Earth’s orbit and removes the burden and troubles of Her devotees and that those who remain awake throughout the night, would be blessed with good health and wealth.

The tradition of distributing Makhana-Batasha and Paan: Kojagra festival is mainly celebrated in the Brahmin community. In Mithila, tradition is that the bridegroom's in-laws bring paan, makhana, coconut, banana etc following which the elders of the house bless the bridegroom with the 'Durwakshat Mantra'. There is also a tradition of Makhana-Batasha and paan being distributed among people on the occasion.

Worship of Goddess Lakshmi: On Sharad Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by devotees. Mostly unmarried girls observe fast on this day to please Lord Vishnu in order to find a suitable match for them.