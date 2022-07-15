New Delhi: A Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight (G9- 426) departed from Sharjah in UAE and encountered a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport on Friday evening. According to the Cochin International Airport Authority, the aircraft landed safely and all 222 passengers and seven crew members on board are safe.

"Air Arabia flight (G9-426) from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in a hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway and shut down the engines. The aircraft has been towed to the bay," DGCA said. Flight operations have resumed at Cochin airport and a full emergency was withdrawn at 8:22 pm.