Erabakulam (Kerala): Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh was arrested for sexual harassment. The accused Sujeesh, who was absconding with a friend, was taken into custody by the Kochi police. The accused was arrested when he was about to approach the court with an anticipatory bail application.

He will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday after completing the medical examination.

The charges against the accused include rape and insulting woman. Six women had complained about tattoo artist Sujeesh yesterday. Following this, six cases were registered. One week ago, one of the girls posted on social media against Sujeesh, alleging that the owner of the tattoo studio had sexually abused her when she came for a tattoo. The complainant also clarified that she was disclosed on social media in a situation where she could not complain. Following this, more girls came forward with similar complaints against him. Following this, the police started a voluntary investigation.

The Kochi police registered the case over the #metoo allegations raised against a famous tattoo artist (Tattoo parlour owner) in Ernakulam on the basis of the victim's social media post.

