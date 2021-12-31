Hyderabad: Omicron has cast its shadow on New Year celebrations this year as well. Looking at the surge in corona cases which have already passed 16,000, several states have resorted to curbs on parties and celebrations. Let's check out the list of states and important cities that have put some kind of restrictions. Choose your destination wisely if you are planning for a New Year bash.

Delhi: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the national capital Delhi has issued a ‘yellow alert’. That means you will not be able to enjoy New Year's Eve with much pomp. Bar and restaurants will function with 50% capacity till 10 pm. Mumbai/Maharashtra: In Mumbai, all kinds of New Year celebrations have been banned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) — regardless of whether in internal spaces or external premises. In Maharashtra, not more than five persons are allowed to gather between 9 pm and 6 am. Bangalore/Karnataka: The state has been put under a 10-day night curfew. This means that till January 7, from 10 pm to 5 am there will be no activity allowed outside. There will be no New Year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, hotels, etc. Even on external premises, the govt has enforced a ban on holding any parties. Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January. Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Alarmed at the rising covid cases the TN govt has banned all New Year parties on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road, and other arterial roads. Besides, no gatherings are to be allowed in popular Marina Beach and Elliots Beach. Party venues have been strictly asked not to host any DJ parties or dance programs. Kerala: There will be no New Year celebrations during night hours. Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity till 10 pm. Gujarat: The government has extended the night curfew by two hours in eight cities. Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar would be under curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. Odisha: Not to take any chances against Omicron Odisha government has imposed additional restrictions on new year celebrations, until January 2. Any New Year night party is banned in hotels, clubs, restaurants, convention halls, parks, and other public places. Hyderabad/Telangana : Although Telangana has not imposed any restrictions on New Year celebrations, strict guidelines have been issued to event managers. Hyderabad police in its guideline have asked event organisers and their staff at the venue of New Year's Eve parties should have negative RT-PCR in the last 48 hours and the customers must show a double vaccination certificate at the entrance. Goa: If you are in Goa, you have a better chance of celebrating the New Year as there is no night curfew or any other restrictions. However, authorities have made complete vaccination or a Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter into restaurants. There are states like UP, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan that have imposed a night curfew meaning you have to revel inside only. Chandigarh/Punjab : No restrictions have been put in Chandigarh despite a surge in Covid cases. With the Covid protocol, you would celebrate New Year Eve in this beautiful city of North India.