Hyderabad (Telangana): Exercising early in the morning has many benefits, both physically and mentally. For that, each person chooses a different type of exercise and practices it. Read the words of famous people like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk which exercise how they start their daily routine.

Meditation is a must, says Satya Nadella

No matter where I am, how late I sleep at night and stressed at work, I make it a habit to run for half an hour early in the morning. Similarly, before getting out of bed, meditate for 10 minutes and get rid of all negative thoughts. Every day I remember my roots where I came from. These steps and exercises will make the rest of the day go smoothly. That's why I do it regularly.

Stamina with bicycle: Sundar Pichai

I love cricket and football since my childhood. That's why I choose those games as exercise and play them two or three times a week. Doing so will make you feel smart throughout the day. The body is stimulated. On other days, I ride bicycles. It makes the muscles flexible and gives stamina. That's why I can easily walk any distance and climb any number of stairs.

Also Read: Five Bodyweight exercises for full body strength training and conditioning

I run for an hour on treadmill: Bill Gates

In 2019, I read an article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that morning exercise plays a key role in increasing cognition and concentration. Since then, I regularly wake up in the morning and run for an hour on the treadmill. I don't do any other exercise beyond that. A day when I don't run means nothing to me. Something feels unsatisfying throughout the day. That's why even if I go to other places or on vacation, I go out of the hotel room and run for a while.

Exercise removes lethargy: Tim cook

I used to wake up at 3:45 in the morning since my childhood. Being awake at that time removes the lethargy and makes the brain active. And even though there are gyms at home, I like to go outside gyms and the parks to exercise. With that, I can observe the trends. I believe that the best business ideas come from the needs of ordinary people. That's why sometimes I go to parks and take a walk, other times I take weight training in the gym.

Likes martial arts: Elon Musk

I don't like running and walking. My weight training is done under the guidance of experts. I loved martial arts since childhood. With that love, I practice Taekwondo, Karate, and Judo for a while every day. Even our children are trained in them from the age of six. Those martial arts will increase self-confidence and strengthen muscles.