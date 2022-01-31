Bhubaneswar: Sachin Behera from Nuapada district has achieved another feat to register his name for the second time in the Guinness Book of World Records.

He set the new Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of full-contact knee-strikes using alternate legs with 5kg weight on the ankle in a minute. Sachin made 204 full contact knee-strikes in three minutes by surpassing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rashid, who had made 178 full contact knee-strikes in three minutes.

Sachin had in 2019, registered a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for striking an object 137 times with two knees in a minute.