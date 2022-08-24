Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to spread medicine through drones to kill mosquito larvae in steps to prevent dengue. The decision though was taken earlier, but the file was stuck in the loop for various reasons.

With the permission of the Municipal and Urban Development Department, drones will circle the city to kill mosquitoes. Member of the mayor’s council of the health department of the KMC, Atin Ghosh informed. To stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the KMC has chosen the method of killing mosquitoes at their source.

However, in many cases, the larvae cannot be destroyed even if the source is identified. Again, several sources go unnoticed. The decision to use drones to reach the source of the larvae had already been taken by the Kolkata Municipal Health Department. The trials were also conducted. However, it was not possible to use the drone without obtaining a permit.

A meeting was held on Tuesday regarding the situation of mosquito-borne diseases in borough number 8. Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, Borough Chairman Chaitali Chakraborty, and all councilors and health officials attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that the situation of mosquito-borne diseases will be monitored in every ward for the next three months.