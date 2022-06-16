Kolkata(West Bengal): The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is vigilant after a case of Type-1 polio was detected in sewage, said Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Atin Ghosh. After 8 years, the polio virus was found again in the drainage area of ​​Metiaburuj area in Kolkata of West Bengal on Wednesday. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials have instructed their officials to find out the source of the presence of the Polio virus in the city.

Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Atin Ghosh is concerned about the incident of the Polio virus presence found in the sewage waters of Metiaburuj. He directed the councilors of each ward and the police station to find out if there were any polio patients in the area. Awareness should be spread that open defecation is not done since this increases the risk of spreading the virus.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, Mayor Firhad Hakim and Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh immediately exerted pressure on the KMC officials to spread awareness among the people and take required precautions, and also to find out the source of this virus. Addressing the media at the civic body headquarters, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said, "In 2010 when we received the responsibility of Health department we saw a reduction in the caseload of the Polio virus in 2013. That is why we were able to motivate everyone to take polio dosage. After the polio cases came down, the World Health Organization on March 27, 2014, declared India Polio free."

Also Read: Covid-19: India crosses 10k cases per day mark for the first time since Feb 2022

"In the past 8 years, we have monitored thoroughly. Due to the routine drives conducted by KMC, it came to our notice of the polio virus case being present in the Gardenreach area inwards number 139,140, and 149. During the routine immunization of Polio vaccination of children, it was found that the number of vaccination administered have reduced."

"We held a meeting with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Municipal Health Adviser Physician Shantanu Sen, Maulavis and other party leaders were present. Everyone supported the cause of polio vaccination and administered their speech in the meeting. After this meeting with the localities, the situation has improved since the number of vaccination administered has increased."

Since the Polio Type-I virus was found in sewage, I have instructed the councillors and the local police station to find out if there are any polio patients in the area. At the same time, they have been asked to emphasize raising awareness of the importance of the polio vaccine," Gosh added. According to the reports available, the last case of polio in India was reported from Howrah, West Bengal on January 13, 2011. Since then, India has been free of the disease, officially receiving polio-free certification from the World Health Organization on March 27, 2014.