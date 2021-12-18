Kolkata: While campaigning for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was critical of her party councillors. In fact, she is doing exactly what the opposition should be doing. Is it a failure of opposition parties in Bengal in not utilising their space in democracy? Could that lead to yet another landslide victory for Trinamool Congress in the ensuing KMC polls? ETV Bharat finds out.

Till the recent past, the opposition parties had been vocal time and again against the alleged involvement of Trinamool Congress leaders in real estate promotion syndicates and extortion. At a time when Trinamool Congress is trying to project Mamata Banerjee as the principal anti-BJP face nationally, such allegations are embarrassing the party.

Since the last year West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress has brought changes in their basic political strategies and approach. Hence, the Trinamool Congress leaders are reportedly treading the path of Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary, Avishek Banerjee, as they had cautioned against adopting unfair practices in the polls.

The Chief Minister exhorted in all-party meetings and political rallies stressing peaceful polls where the voters can cast their votes without fear.

At the same time, she is cautioning a section of her own party leaders about their involvement with real estate promotion syndicates from public rallies. “You are the councillor. But, that does not mean that real estate promoters will have to purchase construction equipment from you only. If you cannot serve the people without any self-interest, you need not continue as a councillor,” she was heard saying this again and again from public rallies.

Some people have been surprised at her statements against her party leaders. The Chief Minister is just saying what the opposition leaders had been saying for a long time.

Political observers feel that this is nothing but a subtle political masterstroke to deny even the limited opposition space for the opposition parties. The experts feel that already after the last Assembly elections both Left Front and Congress have zero presence in the Assembly. The Chief Minister is also aware that as the main opposition party in the state, BJP’s organisational strength is so weak that they cannot counter the Chief Minister. So, she is using the opposition space and trying to protect herself more as a 'guardian' rather than an 'administrator'. She is trying to give a message that she is sincere in weeding out the bad blood within her own party.

Former Registrar of Calcutta University Rajagopal Dhar Chakraborty said that everyone is aware of the weak opposition in West Bengal. “At a time when KMC is going for crucial polls, BJP as the principal opposition party is staging protests at Singur. So, a clear signal is going to the people that BJP has conceded defeat even before the battle is fought. The Chief Minister is exactly using this space and saying such things without any hesitation or fear, she said.

Renowned political analysts and the former principal of the-then Presidency College Dr Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay said at a time when several incidents have maligned the image of the party, this is a damage-control exercise by the Chief Minister. “Had she said this before people could feel the ingenuity of such statements. Although the people understand the basic intentions behind such statements, it is doubtful how far its reflection will be felt in the ballot box,” he said.