Chennai: Medical professionals at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital in Chennai successfully performed ABO incompatible kidney transplantation on a 42-year-old woman. As informed in the press release issued by the KMC hospital authorities, the transplantation was carried out on a woman with B positive blood group, while the kidney donor -- her husband -- had the ab positive blood group.

According to the press release, the patient was born at KMC and had undergone surgery for a kidney stone at the age of eight. Though she faced no problems and was completely asymptomatic until recently, she started experiencing excessive menstrual bleeding around 2020.

On consultation, the woman was diagnosed with severe kidney failure and was put on dialysis at the same hospital. Concerned about her deteriorating condition, her 46-year-old husband insisted on getting her a kidney transplant.

The doctors were however unable to find a suitable kidney for the woman, as they could not find a donor with the same blood group as the patient -- a basic requirement for any kind of organ transplant in order to avoid complications. Consequently, the woman's husband with AB positive blood group came forward to donate one of his kidneys to her.

The doctors performed special dialysis and plasmapheresis to remove the antibodies against the donor's kidney, the press release said. After adequate immunological preparation, they performed the kidney transplantation on November 30 between the two different blood groups.

The patient was under close medical monitoring after the surgery. The doctors looked out for any signs of organ rejection by her antibody titers. The woman was observed to have normal kidney functioning and good overall health.

This was the 13th such transplantation performed by the KMC hospital authorities. The hospital has performed a total of 200 kidney transplant surgeries since 2000.