Kolkata: Probably for the first time Kolkata Municipal Corporation is going for polls for formation of its new board with absolutely zero expectations about the possible results of the polls, says experts.

Starting from the ruling Trinamool Congress to opposition parties like BJP, Left Front and Congress, the mood is somewhat like that the elections are happening for records sake with the conclusion paragraph already written well before the first button of the EVM being pressed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the principal campaign face of the party, restricted her campaign role in just three to four public meetings, without attending a single road show. Rather, during the campaign period she had focused on the coastal state in western India, Goa to propel her national expansion drive.

Even BJP as the principal opposition party in the state, refrained from aggressive campaigning. Rather during the campaign period, BJP focused on a farmers movement in faraway Singur.

Former registrar of Calcutta University, Rajagopal Dhar Chakraborty said that at a time when KMC is going for its crucial polls, BJP, as the principal opposition party is staging protest demonstrations at Singur.

“So a clear signal is going to the people that BJP has conceded defeat even before the battle is fought”, he said.

The Left Front and Congress, on the other hand, have already been reduced to zero in terms of assembly presence after the assembly polls early this year.

The opinion polls predict a landslide victory for Trinamool Congress surpassing all previous records and also indicate that this time as well there will be no leader of opposition in KMC.

On the polling day, security will be manned by over 23,000 police personnel from Kolkata Police and state police. There will be 28 police pickets, 15 mobile vans, 12 rapid action forces cars and 12 radio flying squad vans.