Hyderabad: KL Rahul, India's star batsman, has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of India's tour of West Indies later this week. As such, the Team India vice-captain will miss the series after recovering from injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was recently in Germany for his surgery following his recovery.

"KL Rahul tested positive for Covid-19," news agency ANI quoted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Rahul was rested for the ODI series against West Indies beginning Friday (July 22) but was named for the T20I series away from home. The T20I series against West Indies is set to start on July 29 in Trinidad.

Also read: INTERVIEW: 'Aggressive' Sathiyan confident of CWG medal after lessons from Tokyo Olympics

India is set to face West Indies for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is between July 22 to August 7. The last T20I matches will be played in the United States of America. After a successful IPL season on individual terms, KL Rahul missed out on the South Africa series at home, the Ireland series away, and the England tour as well.

India's squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.