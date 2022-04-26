Jalandhar(Punjab): A young Sikh retired soldier from the Indian Army has started a tractor-trolley Kitchen in Punjab's Dakoha village on the Jalandhar-Delhi National Highway. Being a farmer's son Harjit Singh, the chef of the tractor-trolley restaurant says that Rs 10 lakh has been spent on building the tractor-trolley restaurant. Opening this Western kind of food on wheels was one of his wishes. He has been planning on it for a long time since it requires a huge investment it took time for him to own this restaurant.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Singh said, " I have spent Rs 10 lakh on building the tractor-trolley kitchen which is space-saving. The uniqueness of this kitchen on the wheel is that it is equipped with a fridge, a microwave oven, and large frying pan and it has the space to keep all the essentials for making food items. We have both veg and non-veg food items. Moreover as the tractor-restaurant is beside the Highway, people travelling by the road can quickly stop their vehicle and have quick meal. Since most of the people prefer fast food items so they can now enjoy the food while going on long journeys even They no longer have to go to restaurants to avail these food items. "

Mandeep Singh - a customer said that "this kitchen trolley designed by Harjit Singh running on the highway garnered him appreciation. Since the migrant laborers are seen selling most of the food items on the streets they appreciate Harjit Singh's food ruck because after retiring from the army he could do a good job but he chose to serve food to people traveling via highway. Also if he would have opened a restaurant in the city he could have beaten the big hotels and restaurants in the city due to competition."