Kishtwar: At least eight people were killed while many others were injured after a passenger cab rolled down into a deep gorge at Chatro area of J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said. As per the officials, the cab skidded off the road after the driver lost control and rolled down a gorge into a stream. As per initial reports, eight people were killed in the accident even as an official confirmation was awaited.

An unknown number of passengers was also injured in the mishap in the road accident in the hilly district. Some of the injured are said to be critical. The identity of the dead or the injured was not immediately known. The injured were shifted by the Indian Army Bhandarkot and Kishtwar Police to the District Hospital for treatment.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured," J&K LG Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.