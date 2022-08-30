Ajmer: Police in Rajasthan's Madanganj have arrested the alleged murderers of Hopana Marandi, a 32-year-old labourer from Bihar who was killed on Sunday. The police were able to solve the blind murder case within 24 hours of the murder. According to reports, Marandi was killed by his brother-in-law Suniram and his relative.

The accused had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol due to old enmity. Apparently, the sister of the accused was the first wife of the deceased labourer and he had married another woman. Miffed at this, the accused committed the crime with his brother-in-law.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Korba double murder solved, son killed mother, sister, say police

Marandi's body was found on a railway track near Marble Industrial Area on August 28. To hide his identity, his face was slammed and crushed. Circle Officer (CO) City Manish Sharma reached the spot and soon the Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to collect the evidence. The help of the dog squad was also taken to trace the murderers.

Police station in-charge Nemichand Chaudhary said that before committing the crime, the accused drank with the victim. Shortly afterward, they grappled him, beat him up, and then killed him by hitting him on the head. The accused brother-in-law tried to escape from Kishangarh after committing the crime, but was caught by the police. After the murder, the accused and his brother-in-law hid in a close-by factory, where they were eventually caught by the police.