Ajmer (Rajasthan): Kishangarh in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan is the largest marble hub in Asia, the region has also gained prominence as the economic backbone. Kishangarh marble industry has been providing employment opportunities to more than one lakh. Kishangarh, which is popularly known as the Marble City in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, has the advantage that it is situated on the National Highway (NH-8). The world-famous Makrana marble, which is found here, could be easily transported to various parts of the country because the city has got a locational advantage. The city is situated on the NH-8.

The Makrana marble from Nagaur is in huge demand all over the country. These are costly marbles and a few people can afford to purchase them. Ashok Patni, the proprietor of RK Marble, who entered the profession about 50 years ago, by setting up of small marble units, said that the NH-8 proved to be a boon in disguise for the marble industry of this region.

Suresh Tank, who is a businessman by profession and also an MLA from the Kishangarh seat, said the place is a marble hub. "The Makrana marble of Kishangarh is transported to various parts of the country because they are in huge demand. The marble slabs from Kishangarh are transported to states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and also to south Indian states," he added.