New Delhi: As part of the ongoing countrywide celebrations to celebrate the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy addressing the media personnel here on Monday said, "The 9th Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for the cause of the people. He fought without utmost courage and did not hesitate to stand against the Mughals. He was against religious conversation and he fought till the end before getting beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Chandni Chowk."

Remembering his sacrifices, Union Minister Reddy said that the youth of the nation should know that the 9th Guru fought with courage and it is for the first time in 70 years that such an event would be organized to commemorate the bravery and courage of Sri Tej Bahadur Ji.

As part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, events are being organized to celebrate the 75 years of independence of India and along with this, on April 20 and 21, key events would be organized to celebrate the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh guru, said the Union Minister.

Briefing on the sacrifices of Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji, Union Minister added that the Guru's name (referring to the 9th Guru) still holds a special place in the hearts of Kashmiri Pandits. In front of him, his disciples were brutally got killed by the Mughals but the Guru did not stop. He fought till he was beheaded at Chandni Chowk. The people of this country especially the youth should know that he stood for the cause of Dharma and sacrificed his life for us. "We should remember his sacrifices" he added.

On April 20, Home Minister would be attending the event and will participate in the light and laser show. Later on April 21, PM Modi will release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp dedicated to the birth centenary of the ninth Guru.

Apart from this, kirtans would be held by Ragi Jatha, 400 students of GHPS students, and others. The Union Minister also added that various Sikh leaders, religious Gurus, and others including 11 Chief Ministers are invited to this 2-day event.