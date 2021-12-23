Hyderabad: Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is celebrated on December 23 across India. 2021 is one of the most significant years marking this day considering the struggle and success of farmers compelling the government to rollback the three farm laws earlier this year.

For a year, farmers from Punjab and Haryana protested against the contentious laws that were eventually struck down last month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their repeal.

December 23 also marks the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India, who is credited with introducing several welfare schemes for the farmers.

Kisan Diwas 2021: History

Choudhary Charan Singh was born on 23 December 1902 to a middle-class farmer family at Noorpur village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was the Prime Minister of India between 1979-1980. During his tenure, he made key contributions to various land reform policies. Prior to that, from 1962-63, Charan Singh also served as the Minister for Agriculture and Forests.

Among his contributions to the agricultural sectors was the Debt Redemption Bill 1939. The Bill was a relief to farmers who, during those days, used to be sunk in debt.

The Land Holding Act of 1960, which came into force while Choudhary Charan Singh was the UP CM was another of his farmer-friendly initiatives. The Act capped the individual landholdings thus bringing uniformity in the state. He also played a role in the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950.

Chaudhary Charan Singh passed away on January 14, 1980. In 2001, the government designated his birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day.

Kisan Diwas 2021: Significance

Farmers are key to India's development considering the country is an agro-economy and a land of villages. Over 65 percent of the population lives in rural areas and the majority of them are associated with agriculture.

Kisan Diwas, as such, honours the dedication, sacrifice, and significance of farmers, bringing back the focus on them.