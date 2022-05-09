Mumbai: Professor Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, has registered a complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stating that the accused made malicious and unwarranted statements against the complainant in the media.

Dr Medha visited Navghar Police Station, Mulund East, Mumbai, to file a complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who allegedly made a defamatory statement against her and his family. "I state that the accused Sanjay Raut is Executive Editor of Marathi Newspaper "SAAMNA" and is also the chief spokesman of Shivsena, a political party. I say that the accused around 16th April, 2022 and thereafter made malicious and unwarranted mischievous statements against me in the media, the same which was printed, published and circulated to the general public at large through electronic and print media. The said malicious statements were also viral on social media platforms," she said in her complaint.

The complainant further stated that the accused's intention was to criminally intimidate and threaten her with an attempt to indulge in her character assassination without any proof. "The said statements made by the accused Mr. Sanjay Raut and the same which I came across are: Dr Medha Somaiya and Yuvak Pratishan are indulged into Rs 100 Crore toilet scam. Dr Medha and Somaiya Cha "Sambarkothi cha Sauchalaya Ghotala", Economic Offence Wing of Police has started its planning being ordered for investigation of this Rs 100 crores toilet scam of Dr Medha Somaiya Yuvak Pratisthan," she added.

Dr Medha further said that the statements made by Sanjay Raut were printed, published and made viral on social media, which has caused great personal loss and has harmed her reputation and dignity. She urged the Senior Inspector to file an FIR against Sanjay Raut under sections 503, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and action be taken against the accused in accordance with procedure duly established by the law.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that an NGO run by BJP's Kirit Somaiya received donations worth crores of rupees from companies under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. Raut said that he will soon file an official complaint in the matter.

"Kirit ka Kamal! 2013-14: Kirit makes allegations against a company, 2016: Company Chief is probed by Enforcement Directorate, 2018-19: Yuvak Pratishthan gets HUGE donation from the Very SAME company. Aap Chronology samjhiye! BTW, Isn't this a case of ED & EOW to investigate? I will file a complaint soon!" he said in a tweet.

Isn't this EXTORTION? How come Kirit Somaiya's Yuvak Pratishthan gets Donations worth crores from comps. tht r on ED, CBI, IT, SEBI radar? OR, is it a dirty game of turning Black money to white? Hisab toh Dena hoga, Bhai! I have already filed a complaint with Charity Commissioner & investigation agencies," he added.

