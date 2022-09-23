Tezpur (Assam): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday inspected the Kalia Bhomora II bridge after its completion as a part of his Lok Sabha exile campaign. Describing the Bhomora Guri Bridge as a vital bridge in Assam, Rijiju said the bridge will play an important role for the army in facilitating communication to the northern border.

He said the bridge will provide relief to the daily movement of the Indian Army and other security departments. "The inter-inland waterways connectivity of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra to Bangladesh along with the North Eastern states is also moving in a major positive direction," he added.

The minister got teary-eyed while talking to the media as he recalled traveling from Arunachal Pradesh to Nagaon and southern Assam via Tezpur in the 1970s and 1980s.

The bridge along with the Kalia Bhomora Bridge on the Brahmaputra River in the eastern part of Sonitpur district, an airport, and two hydraulic projects in Itanagar will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month on his visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge will be connected to the four-lane road of Chakighat Bridge in Jamugurihat which is under construction.

The bridge is named after the Ahom General Kalia Bhomora Barphukan as during the Ahom dynasty, he made an attempt to connect the Kalia Bhomora hill to the north bank of the Brahmaputra in 1981 under the joint efforts of the Government of Assam and the Central Government.