New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced an initiative 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight "injustice". He cautioned that this is not a political movement and he is not starting any political party. Sibal called upon advocates, the Opposition and the common man to the forefront to fight against injustice.

Addressing the media from his New Delhi residence, Sibal said, "I am saddened that right now injustice is at its peak, advocates are silent. I appeal to them to come forward and join this initiative to fight against the social and economic menace that has destroyed and is destroying the lives of the common man."

Launching a tirade of against the Union government, the former Congress leader said that the country is witnessing injustice even at the lowest level. There is injustice against teachers, businessmen and institutions. This has prompted him to start a website 'Insaaf ke Sipahi'. He exhorted everyone to join the initiative.

"This is not a political movement and I am not starting a political party," Sibal said when asked by reporters about the initiative. Replying to questions about whether this can be termed as a step towards uniting the Opposition, Sibal said, "The moment you start to fight against social injustice, it becomes a political battle. But, we are not just confined to politics. It is a social initiative to fight against the social, economic and political evils."

"We requested all the Opposition parties to support us. This is not just a political battler rather it is a step towards a united fight against the injustice being done by this government", Sibal said requesting the Opposition parties to help him so that a national movement can be launched.

Lambasting the Modi government for toppling elected governments in several states, Sibal said, "This government has toppled State governments eight times. Whether it was in Maharashtra, Goa, or in other states. They use the ED and CBI as their political tool to suppress the Opposition."