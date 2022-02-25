Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): Altogether 12 tourists from Maharashtra whose vehicle was stuck on a highway between Tambo and Kinnaur; due to heavy snowfall in the region, were rescued by a police team.

A tourist named Mayuresh, said, "Yesterday, we left for Kinnaur from Tambo in the Lahul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh. But, due to heavy snowfall, our vehicle was stuck between Tambo and the bordering areas of Kinnaur. We then informed the local police."

"The police team came to our rescue. They not only rescued us but also provided us with food. We are thankful for their help," said Mayuresh.

More than 225 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been blocked due to fresh snowfall as well as rains in the state. At least 134 electrical transformers were reported to have become non-functional, said sources. Besides, the Met office has predicted inclement weather conditions in the state till February 26.