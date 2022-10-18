New Delhi: The kingpin of a Mewat-based gang involved in cyber fraud was arrested from Haryana's Firozpur Jhirka, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Zalaluddin, 22, was wanted by Delhi Police and its counterpart in Haryana for cheating people. Police said that a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared by the Delhi Police Commissioner on information leading to his arrest.

Zalaluddin, a resident of the Mewat area in Haryana, was involved in several cases of cyber fraud registered across the country. According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, specific inputs were received on October 15 that Zalaluddin was currently residing at Firozpur Jhirka following which a police team swung into action and raided the location. "Zalaluddin was nabbed by the police team and on initial interrogation, he confessed to his crime," said the DCP.

"He told police that he came in contact with some persons in his village who used to cheat innocent people through cyber fraud. He also got involved and soon became an expert in the field," said the DCP. Giving details about the gang, the DCP said that their whole gang was divided into three groups.

"One group used to provide fake SIM cards and mobile sets for makings calls, the second group used to provide fake credit cards for the transaction of money, and the third group used to contact people on the pretext of shopping and later on cheated them by transferring money from their accounts to their own fake accounts," said the DCP. (IANS)