New Delhi: Pappu Yadav, president of Jan Adhikar Party, has made a big allegation in the death of Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP King Mahendra. He said the JD(U) leader died due to internal strife in his family. He said that there should be a judicial inquiry into his death and demanded that there should be a fair investigation of who are involved in this case.

"Due to the ongoing tussle in King Mahendra's family, Bihar lost its 'glory' King Mahendra," according to Pappu Yadav. "We will fight as far as we have to fight for this and won't give up. I will write a letter to PM Modi and CM Nitish to investigate who is behind his death."

King Mahendra passed away on December 27 after being ill for a long time. He was cremated yesterday at the cremation ground on Lodhi Road, Delhi.

He was one of the richest parliamentarians in the country and the owner of the famous pharmaceutical company Aristo.

In 1980, he became a Lok Sabha MP from Jehanabad in Bihar for the first time. After being in Congress, he was being continuously elected seven times as a Rajya Sabha MP from JDU.

