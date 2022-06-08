Mansa: During the last memorial ritual, 'Antim Ardas' of singer Sidhu Mooswala on Wednesday, people from all over India joined at Mansa's Anaj Mandi where Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh lamented about his son. "I have always been with my son like a shadow, but at the last moment I was not there with him when he suffered, and I do not know what mistake he made. I feel bad when I hear fabricated stories about Sidhu," he said.

Father Balkaur Singh also said that "May 29 was the worst day of my life but all your love and support have made these gloomy times easier for me. Only my family can understand what loss we have been through. "

He added, "Sidhu led a simple life like other boys. Even after becoming successful, he never carried a wallet and asked me for money. On 29 May, when I was at home, Sidhu said that he was going out to drink juice and he will be back in just five minutes."

The father further said, "I do not even know why my son was brutally killed, he had no conflicts with anyone. I swear on Gurudranth Sahib and I can tell you that once he cried a lot saying that I have not done wrong to anyone and he also swore on our heads that he will never do anything bad to anyone. He never did anything wrong if he did, he would keep private gunmen but he had no fear because he never did anything wrong. I request you all to keep loving him and keep him alive in your hearts, I promise you all that I will try my best to keep Sidhu's ideologies alive."

Also read: Fans assemble for 'Bhog' ceremony of Moosewala

Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann also shared his condolence message to the kin of Moosewala. "Reverend Sardar Balkaur Singh and Mata Charan Kaur ji. The untimely death of your promising son Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala in a heartbreaking incident a few days ago has shaken us all. In this hour of sorrow, I share with all the members of your family and offer flowers of devotion to the departed soul.

The death of a son at a young age is unbearably for the family, but it is a deep shock and an unforgivable loss to Punjab, Punjabis, and those who love him all over the world.

Moosewala spread not only the fragrance of Punjabi singing but also the fragrance of the soil of his village Musa across the borders to the corners of the world. Although Moosewala was a famous singer, his unique lifestyle of sticking to his ancestral profession of farming and living in the shadow of his parents till the end touched the hearts of thousands of youngsters and Directed.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the family members and relatives, I pray to 'Akal Purakh' to grant the deceased soul eternal abode at his feet and strength to follow his will."