Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Speaking about the importance of places where freedom fighters fought for the country's Independence, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Professor Jagmohan Singh said, "The Machia Fort is the heritage of the country where 32 freedom fighters were kept in the confinement during India's movement for Independence. The preservation of this historical place will inspire the young generation about the contributions of the freedom fighters in achieving the country's Independence. The government should come forward to develop Machia Fort in Jodhpur as heritage site."

Chairman of an Ecological Forum Ramji Vyas has been making efforts to develop the Machia Fort in Jodhpur as a heritage site. But, at present, the fort comes under the purview of the Forest Department because a Biological Park is situated inside the Machia Fort. Only on January 26 (Republic Day) and August 15 (Independence Day) people get access to the Machia Fort. Ramji Vyas after collecting pictures of freedom fighters from different places has ensured its display at the fort. On the other hand, the government has also announced the renovation of the Machia fort. The Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) has also prepared a blueprint in this regard.

In 1942 during the Quit India Movement, 32 freedom fighters from the Marwar region in Rajasthan were kept under house arrest at the Machia Fort. The Britishers had tortured them for at least a year. The heroes of India's freedom movement had then sat on a hunger strike to protest the coarse food being given to them. But in 1943, the heavy rainfall caused damage to the wall of the fort and thereafter freedom fighters were shifted to the Bijolai Mahal.