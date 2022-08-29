Jhansi: The kin of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey legend, have transformed his room into a museum to commemorate his victories. It has become a centre of attraction for sports lovers as not only the medals and trophies he received have been kept, but many rare things, including his hockey stick, have been displayed. He is considered one of the best players in the world.

Kins of hockey magician Dhyanchand turn his room into a museum

The place has garnered much appreciation and tourists from far-off places come to have a look. It is said that in this room, Dadda used to sit with his companions and discuss match strategies. Dadda was also fond of writing poetry and in his last days, he penned many poems while sitting in this room. His poems were widely published in magazines of that time.

Major Dhyan Chand, popularly known as Dadda among his loved ones, was a former player and captain of Indian hockey. Dadda was a member of the Indian hockey team that won three Olympic gold medals, which include the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Major Dhyan Chand's birthday, which falls on August 29, is even celebrated as National Sports Day in the country.