New Delhi: An ongoing investigation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that many jailed gangsters are successfully executing killing conspiracies from inside prisons across India. "Ongoing probes by the NIA such as the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside jails of different States and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad," a senior NIA official said on Monday.

The recent sensational crimes and extortion call by criminals syndicate and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors had created a widespread scare among the people. "These gangs were using cyber-space to publicize their crimes to create terror among the public at large. The NIA investigation also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country," the NIA said.

Many of the victims of such killings are other gangsters and members who operate either from India or foreign countries including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, etc., the NIA probe revealed. Following the recent killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, it was established that his killing conspiracy was hatched by gangsters from inside the jail.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings -- including those of prominent people -- to terrorize the general public in order to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons," the NIA investigation revealed.

Also read: Searches carried out by Gujarat police at party office in Ahmedabad, have proof of illegal raid: AAP

The terror investigative agency on Monday carried out search operations in 50 places across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR regions to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad. The NIA crackdown followed the launch of an investigation against this nexus after the re-registration of two cases, earlier registered by Delhi police under RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI and RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI on August 26.

"A few of the gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad who were spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked," the NIA said. Monday's search operations were carried out in Fazilka, Faridkot, Mukhtsar sahab, Moga, Taran Taran, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mohali (in Punjab), East Gurugram, Bhiwani, Yamuna Nagar, Sonepat, and Jhajjar (in Haryana), Hanumangarh and Gandhinagar (in Rajasthan), Dwarka, outer North, North West, and North East and Sahadra (Delhi/NCR).

During the search operation, six pistols, one revolver, one shotgun, and some ammunition were seized. Drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, benami property, and threat letters have also been seized by the NIA.

"Today's search was conducted at the premises of Goldy Brar (Canada), Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia), Neeraj Bhawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajouria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.