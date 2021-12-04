Rudrapur: In a tragic incident, two youngsters died while trying to take a selfie with a moving train by standing on the railway tracks. The speeding train hit them so hard that both fell far away from the tracks, killing both on the spot.

The deceased are residents of Almora who had come to their brother-in-law's house in Rudrapur Shanti Bihar Colony in Uttarakhand.

After getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Going into details, on Friday night around 10 pm, two youths were hit by a train going from Dehradun to Kathgodam near Shanti Vihar Colony. Their bodies fell far away from the tracks as the speeding train hit them hard. Local people informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, SSI Satish Kapri reached the spot along with other police personnel. An attempt was made to identify the dead. During this, Laxmi, a female constable posted in 31st Corps, identified the dead as her brother Lokesh Lohani (35), resident of Adam School near Almora, and the other as Manish Kumar (25), resident of Jal Nigam Colony, Almora.

According to the information, Lokesh had left Almora on the previous day with his friend. He reached his sister's residence at Shanti Vihar Colony at 4 pm. Then at 9 pm both the deceased had dinner and left the house for a walk. After some time, the news of their death, reached their families.