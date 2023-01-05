Meerut: A man was captured red-handed kidnapping a 5-year-old girl here in an area under the TP nagar police station area here on Wednesday night. As captured on the nearby CCTV camera, the accused first talks to the innocent for some time and then takes her along. The timestamp in this CCTV footage is 11 pm. SP City Piyush Singh informed that the Tipinagar police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating it.

The father of the child lodged a complaint at the TP nagar Police station on Thursday. He informed the police that the child went to bed with the whole family on Wednesday night. But when he woke up at midnight around 2 am, the child was not there and the door of the house was open. The family looked for the girl the entire night, but in vain. They then lodged a missing complaint in the morning.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. They accessed a CCTV camera in the neighborhood and found video footage of the innocent roaming outside the house and then being taken away by a person from there. The man can be seen talking to her for some time, as the child seems a bit skeptical before finally giving in and talking to him. He then takes her into confidence, and presumably asks her to go with him

As the child agrees, he picks it up and leaves. The police suspect it was a random passerby who stopped seeing the girl and lured the innocent child to go with him.

The man has not yet been identified but the footage has proved to be a prime clue that's helping the police trace his identity. The officials also said that a total of 5 teams are working on the investigation of the case.