Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): 'Chor and police' is a favourite game of everyone during their childhood. But, once they grow up, they think twice before visiting a police station. While kids with their innocence are not aware of lodging a complaint with police and are also scared of them. But a boy from Peddakaduburu village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh complained to police that his friend had stolen his pencils and insisted on registering a case against him.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between two children from Paddakadabur in Mantralayam constituency for a pencil. A child named Hanumanthu used to fight with his friend Hanumanthu for stealing pencils from his bag every day. Despite giving warnings, the theft of pencils did not stop. Hence, he went to the police station, along with other kids, and insisted the police register a case against the pencil thief. Surprised police had a hearty laugh and sent away the kids advising the latter to study well not to bother about the incident.