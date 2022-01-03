Chandigarh: The state government released an official statement saying that the decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Organizing-cum-Coordination Committee for the preparation of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. Sandeep Singh, who is the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, was also present in the meeting.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Pankaj Nain said that due to the possible third wave of Covid 19 Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Manohar Lal have decided to postpone the launching program to be held today.

Pankaj Nain gave a presentation during the meeting on the defining features of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021'. He explained to the Chief Minister that the national event will be held in the under-18 age group and across 25 different sports competitions, which include five indigenous games.

Nain further informed that more than 8,500 players are going to participate in the games. Out of the 5,072 athletes, 2,400 will be female and 2,672 will be male.

It was mentioned that the earlier proposal was to organise the Games from November 21 to 30 at five places including Panchkula, Chandigarh, Shahbad, Ambala, and Delhi.

Due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, it was necessary to postpone the games until the situation is completely stable.

The mascot for the games, 'Dhakad', had already been decided, while the 'Jersey' and 'Logo' will be issued soon.