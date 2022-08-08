Sikar (Rajasthan) : Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said. Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

The stampede was reported at 5.00 a.m., when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for 'darshan' on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out. All the three dead were women devotees. The devotees flocked for 'darshan'. In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said. He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Khatushyamji Hospital where post-mortem will take place. The injured have been identified as Shivcharan (50), Manohar (40), Indra Devi (55) of Karnal, Anoji (40) of Alwar. Manohar's condition was critical and was referred to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three devotees and said, "The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede."