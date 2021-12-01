New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu expressing his "deep anguish" and "shock" over the restricted entry in the Press gallery due to Covid curbs in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, a group of journalists protested against the Modi Government's move to restrict media entry in the Press Gallery of Parliament. They have alleged that the move is basically a ploy to censor the news and prevent the flow of information to citizens.

In his letter, Kharge has stated, "I am writing to convey my deep anguish and shock that for the fifth consecutive session of Parliament, only a handful of representatives of media organisations are being allowed access to the Press Gallery. Senior journalists' access to Central Hall has been totally stopped. They are also not allowed to interact with Members of Parliament and that too selectively."

He asserted, "During the session period, the Parliament is the nerve centre of political activity in the country, and the media has always carried the responsibility of informing the general public about the burning public issues being raised on the floor of the House."

Also Read: MP Suspension Row: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following opposition protest

Kharge urged the Chairman to ease out the Covid restrictions for Press Gallery in Parliament, saying, "Rearranging seating arrangements in the Press Gallery to follow Covid-19 protocols is acceptable. However, forbidding and preventing media into the very premises of the campus of the Parliament including access to the Central Hall and Library is not acceptable."