New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will spell out the party’s welfare agenda for the industry, social sector, and various communities when he will release the Gujarat poll manifesto on November 12, informed sources said on Wednesday.

“Kharge will launch the manifesto in Ahmedabad on Nov 12. All the senior leaders will attend the event,” a senior AICC functionary said. According to sources, the manifesto is going to be a detailed document listing the party’s promises for the various segments of society.

The Congress, which has been highlighting the lack of development over the past 27 years of BJP rule in Gujarat, has tried to keep the elections centered around welfare issues, said party insiders. Accordingly, the manifesto may focus on jobs, education and health care and promise 5 lakh government jobs and ending the contract system within one year, additional 5 lakh jobs in two years and 10 lakh jobs by 2024.

Out of these, around 5 lakh jobs may be reserved for women. There may be an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 per head for the youth. Targeting the farmers, the manifesto may promise a farm loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh, Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk-cooperatives besides several schemes to improve the living conditions of the Tribals, who have an influence on around 40 assembly seats.

On healthcare, the manifesto may promise free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 4 lakh assistance to 3 lakh families of Covid victims. “We have seen the hollowness of the Gujarat model that was sold to the country for years. Actually, the state is behind in several social welfare indicators,” former Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

“The state residents are mainly business people. They got carried away over the past 27 years but have woken up as the reality is now biting. They want change,” former CLP leader Paresh Dhanani said. Finally, the manifesto is likely to promise passage of strict anti-corruption laws and scrutiny of corruption over the past 27 years, including jail to guilty, said party insiders.

Over the past weeks, the Congress top leadership questioned the state government over the “unconstitutional” release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and the murder of seven members of her family in the 2002 riots, and the recent Morbi bridge collapse in which 135 persons were killed, saying the tragedy took place due to corruption involved in repairing the bridge.

The party has also been alleging corruption behind the leak of several exam papers in the western state and in the land takeover of the forest dwellers. The party has also been running a campaign for the rights of Tribals over the past one year at the instance of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Besides Kharge, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is AICC observer for Gujarat polls, all the senior central and state leaders would attend the manifesto launch event on Nov 12. Kharge, who has adopted an aggressive stance against the BJP after taking over as president on October 26, is likely to make a strong speech on Saturday, said party insiders.