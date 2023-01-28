New Delhi: Day after Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended over alleged 'complete collapse' of police arrangements during the march, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to 'personally intervene' to ensure adequate security arrangements during the Yatra till the 30th when it is slated to culminate.

Thanking the police who have so far maintained that full security arrangements were in place and there was no instance of security lapse, he said, "We appreciate the Jammu and Kashmir police and welcome their statement saying they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the yatra."

Addressing the issue of no intimation about large gatherings from Banihal joining the yatra Kharfe wrote, "You will appreciate the fact that a large crowd of common people has joined and walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra every day. It is difficult for the organisers to tell exactly how many people are expected over the day as it is a spontaneous gesture of the common people to join the yatra."

Speaking about the further course of the Yatra he said, "We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on 30th January at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on the 30th of January."

Sharing his letter to Shah, the Congress chief said on Twitter, "Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Rahul Gandhi's security detail suggested same. We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of important political parties at its culmination."

Kharge had earlier said that the alleged lapse in Gandhi's security detail in J and K during the Yatra was disconcerting to say the least. "It is government of India's prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PM's and scores of leaders and we demand better security for the Yatris," he said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he had to cancel his Yatra march for the day as the police arrangement 'completely collapsed' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra leg in Jammu and Kashmir. The police, on the other hand, denied the claims.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar after traversing through 12 states.