New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday set the tone for organizational reforms by saying that accountability and performance review was a must for all party posts. He also said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was creating history and this had made the Modi government nervous as the Centre was trying to stop the yatra.

The Congress chief congratulated the leaders, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who supervised the recent Himachal Pradesh polls, saying the poll victory was a lesson for the grand old party. “We have to face the challenges together. We have seen that if we work together and work hard, it is possible to defeat the BJP,” said Kharge.

“Earlier I had talked about accountability at all levels. I now want to add performance measurement to it,” Kharge told a gathering of AICC general secretaries, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, whom he was addressing for the first time after taking over as party chief on October 26.

“I want all leaders from top to bottom to take responsibility. Further, organizational appointments should not become a mere ritual which does not benefit the party. I want you to review all appointments after six months to ensure that the person is doing his job. If needed, review the appointment,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief noted that though the party was in the process of appointing office bearers at the block and district level, similar precaution should be taken during the appointments to the various PCC level panels so that proper representation is given to all sections of society and all the persons feel related to the party.

“During the appointments ensure that merit and loyalty is not unnoticed. An able office bearer will rope in more able persons. Appointments based on personal likes and dislikes make an organization hollow and the party does not even realize this. This makes committed workers indifferent. So, please ensure that not even one talented person is left out,” said Kharge.

During the meeting, Kharge praised the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra saying it was historic, and urged the party leaders and workers to take the message of the Yatra to all the households across the country after the foot march ends in January 2023.

Congress has planned a new campaign to sustain the Yatra sentiment. He also urged the party functionaries to utilize the 2.6 crore new digital members that were added to the party this year by involving them with the new campaign.

“Rahulji is going to create history. The Yatra is getting a huge public response and this has made the Modi government nervous. Hence the government is trying to stop the yatra by some ploy,” said Kharge.

“Rahulji’s hard work has created awareness among the people. We have to take it to the next level and keep in touch with the people. We have to keep the people with us and the new campaign will do this,” he said.

According to the Congress chief, the workers can distribute a letter from Rahul Gandhi to all the households and gather information about the family members which will be useful for the party in future.

In that line, Kharge noted that the Karnataka unit, which will face assembly polls in 2023, was starting the ‘hath se hath jodo’ campaign from January 1. The Congress chief said it would serve as a pilot for the other states, which will start the new campaign from January 26.

The Congress also took the occasion to explain to the leaders that the central government refused to debate the public issues, especially the China threat on the borders, raised by the opposition during the winter session of Parliament that ended on Friday, a week ahead of the schedule.

“The entire opposition kept demanding a debate on price rise, unemployment and the China threat but the government kept evading on some or the other pretext. The government could not give answers to public issues. When we sought answers, it resorted to personal attacks, which indicates the governance failure of the Modi government,” said Kharge.

“I have told all this to you so that you can go and explain the truth to the people in your areas,” he said. The Congress chief also flagged the concerns of the farmers and urged his leaders to keep raising them in public forums.

“Be it the three black laws or the MSP guarantee, we have been fighting for the rights of the farmers. The input cost of farming has gone up due to GST on such items. Then there is the issue of farmer insurance and taking back false cases lodged against them during the protests against the three farm laws. You have to keep raising all these issues,” he said. Kharge slammed the government for neglecting the SC, ST, and minorities and said that the center recently stopped scholarships for minority students.