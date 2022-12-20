New Delhi: What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was politically outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here. Secondly, I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle, ANI quoted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying in Rajya Sabha.

"They are 'maafi maangne waale log'...What role did you play?" the Congress chief said in the House. If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. 'Maafi maangne waale log' are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise...I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?