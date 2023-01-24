New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday refused to speak about Digvijay Singh's comment that there is no proof of the surgical strike and stated that Congress has always worked for the unity of the country.

In a press interaction Kharge said, "We are with the Indian Army and the people who believe in the army. We have always worked for unity in the country and will continue to do so in the future."

"A few people have been doing false publicity. We have made the country independent and we are also going to keep the unity in the nation," Kharge told reporters.

Earlier on January 23, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in his address in Jammu said that while the BJP government at the Centre claims to have carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan, there was no proof of the same.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu. "The Centre is ruling with the help of lies. I want to tell you that this country belongs to all of us," said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Singh also targeted PM Modi over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle, which launched the attack on the CRPF been checked properly.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed's advanced training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. The next day, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF. (ANI)