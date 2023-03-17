New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is focusing hard to wrest power from the BJP in his home state Karnataka and will review on Friday if all the sitting MLAs should be repeated or not in the coming polls. The assembly polls are likely to be held in April-May after the Election Commission announces the dates.

Before that, Congress is seeking to have an early bird advantage by announcing some of the candidates either on Friday or Saturday. “The Central Election Committee will meet today. It may announce some candidates either today or tomorrow. Detailed consultations have been held over the short-listed names which will be put up before the CEC,” MLC Prakash Rathod told ETV Bharat.

“If the names are announced early, the leaders get a chance to be on the ground and prepare better for the polls. It will showcase greater clarity in the Congress,” he said.

Accordingly, Kharge will chair the CEC meeting to review the list of potential candidates who have been cleared earlier by the AICC Screening Committee. During the meeting, Kharge, who has been focused on his home state ever since becoming the party chief, is likely to go through the potential names through a fine comb to ensure the Congress puts up the best candidates in a tightly contested assembly poll.

“Kharge is a hands-on party chief. He has long years of experience in how to fight elections. He can’t be misled over the candidates' issues. The Congress has an edge in the coming assembly polls but ticket distribution will be key,” an AICC functionary said on condition of anonymity ahead of the CEC meeting.

According to party insiders, so far around 150 names out of the total 224 have been shortlisted after the district and state-level teams had detailed discussions over the prospective candidates. However, another section of the party feels that the names of candidates should be announced at a more suitable time after the poll dates are out.

“I think the CEC will take stock of the situation on the ground. There is a feeling that the party may repeat most of the sitting MLAs. However, it is also true that surveys on some seats are going on to assess the suitability of the potential candidates and they may not be fielded again due to local factors,” an AICC general secretary said.

Besides the MLAs, some MLCs too want to contest the assembly polls this time, said party insiders, adding that selecting the potential candidates has been a tough call for the state leaders as there is a rush of aspirants per seat this time sensing an advantage to the Congress. “Some seats have up to four while the others have up to 12 aspirants. Not everyone is going to be lucky. Then there are caste and regional representation issues which also have to be factored in while giving tickets,” said a senior AICC functionary.

Explaining the reason behind the rush for tickets, senior state leaders cited the recent survey which had prompted state unit chief DK Shiv Kumar to claim the Congress would win 130/224 seats in Karnataka.

The CEC meeting is crucial as it comes days ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the southern state on March 20 where he would address a youth convention in Belgaum and is likely to make a pre-poll announcement. “Rahul’s visit will pep up the workers,” said Rathod.

Last year, Rahul had given a target of winning 150 seats to the state unit and had asked both DK Shiv Kumar and CLP leader K Siddaramaiah to sink their differences and work as a team. Both the top state leaders are claimants to the chief ministerial post and it was feared that their power tussle could harm the grand old party’s prospects. However, the two veterans had shown tremendous restraint and camaraderie during Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last year.

Over the past months, the Congress has been aggressive on the ground with both DK Shiv Kumar and Siddaramaiah leading district-wise bus yatras across the state and are now spearheading the Praja Dhwani outreach program to connect with the masses.

“The good part is that the local team is united. The Praja Dhwani yatra has covered 150 assembly seats so far and will cover most of the state. The voter connect is attracting huge crowds and is an indicator of the public mood this time. If we continue the hard work, we can easily win,” said Rathod.

The party is also banking on its anti-corruption campaign against the Bommai government and the fact that the BJP has been forced to bring back tainted ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa into the spotlight again.

The Congress is also hopeful that the various social welfare guarantees announced so far will help it win over the voters in the southern state.