New Delhi: Amid a spate of violence in the Kashmir valley in recent weeks, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has targetted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, criticizing it for the 'grim' situation in the valley. Kharge blamed the current situation in the valley on the 'failed policies & strategic blunders by Modi govt.'

"Situation in J&K is grim. It's a fallout of the failed policies & strategic blunders by Modi govt. No course correction in sight," Kharge said in a tweet.

Kashmir valley has been on the edge after unknown gunmen shot dead multiple civilians over the past few weeks. The assailants shot dead seven civilians including non-locals and members of minority Sikh and Hindu communities in the Valley. Those killed included Makhan Lal Bindroo, a famous chemist in the valley, who was a Kashmiri Pandit.

In addition to the deteriorating security situation in the valley, Kharge also targeted the government over the unemployment rate in the erstwhile state.

Despite promises of job opportunities by the government post abrogation of Article 370, a survey by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has shown that the unemployment rate in the valley is the highest in the country.

According to a 30-day moving average survey conducted by the CMIE, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest level of unemployment in September compared to other states in the country, topping the unemployment table with 21.6 per cent.

The analysis also showed that while the unemployment rate improved from January to June, it, however, declined in September to below the national unemployment rate.

Kharge also attacked Centre over the high inflation. He alleged that with inflation at 7.39 per cent, Kashmir is one of the costliest places to live.