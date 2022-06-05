Ludhiana(Punjab): A gang selling bones of dead people in a cremation ground in Khanna city in Punjab was busted on Saturday. Two accused were arrested for allegedly selling bones of dead persons to a tantrik, who would use them for practicing black magic. A probe is on to nab the accused tantrik, police officials in Khanna said.

According to them, the gang was active for a long time selling the remains of the dead to the tantriks at the cremation ground. The gang charged a hefty sum for selling these bones. A complaint was lodged with the Khanna police against an unidentified tantrik and one Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, an employee posted at the crematorium, and his son Jaswinder Singh. A case has been registered under Sections 297, 381, and 34 of the IPC, and the accused father-son caretakers have been arrested while the search for the tantrik is on.

According to the complainant, Rinku Lakhia, his 18-year-old son Deepak had died on November 3, 2021. After the cremation, they buried a bone of his hand in the soil. On November 5, when Lakhia along with his relatives went to the cremation ground to collect his son's remains, he was shocked to find his dead son's bone missing from the crematorium.

Lakhia upon asking the caretakers did not get a proper reply and demanded to check the CCTV footage installed in the crematorium and surrounding areas but he did not find anything. Suspecting foul play, he kept on visiting the cremation ground frequently and befriended Nirmal Singh, caretaker of the crematorium.

One day Lakhia asked Nirmal Singh for a young unmarried person's bone for which the later demanded Rs 50,000 but eventually agreed on Rs 21,000. The complainant said that the accused Jaswinder Singh also charged Rs 1100 from him. Luring the duo with money, Singh handed over the skull and bones of a 27-year-old man to Rinku Lakhia and demanded Rs 21,000 from him.

Lakhia made Nirmal Singh into talking to him and kept the video recording Singh's words. He recorded the entire incident on his phone, which he gave to the police. Nirmal Singh revealed that the gang had been operating for a long time so much so that they could arrange an entire human skeleton for Rs 1.5 lakh. He further revealed that they also managed to get the Tantrik practice black magic in the crematorium at night.

Rinku Lakhia lodged a complaint with SSP Khanna. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had been involved in the scam for some time. Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar said the investigation revealed that after cremation the caretakers would sell the bones to the tantrik, who would later use them to cheat people under the garb of black magic. "Currently, the tantrik is on the run," he said.