New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it is searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused in the case, he said. The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. According to the police commissioner, the pair also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak.

The investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and the deceased woman, he said. "We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said. The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. (With agency inputs)

