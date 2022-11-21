Bhopal: The Khandwa rape victim, who is a minor, gave birth to a baby recently. Now, the family members have refused to own the newborn and urged the government or Child Line or adopting agency to take care of the child. While police have been investigating the matter. The minor mother is now staying at her parents' house in Khandwa. Besides the newborn is under the observation and care of the Khandwa Child Welfare Committee. President of the Child Welfare Committee Vijay Sanawa said, "The Child Welfare Committee is taking care of the newborn. The committee has shot off a letter to Child Line asking them to contact the minor mother and her parents or they can be counselled by the organisation (Child Line)."

Officials said, "Legal procedures will be followed while handing over the newborn to the family. Suppose they refuse to accept the child then also we will ask them to furnish an application stating that they are not accepting the newborn. The biological family of the newborn will be given two months' time to take a decision. After the expiry of the said period, the newborn will be handed over to the administration.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) can be contacted by those keen on adopting the child."Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is a statutory body governed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It functions as the nodal body for the adoption of Indian children and is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.