Khandwa(MP): Three people died and several others were injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday. As many as 30 passengers were injured of which two remain critical.

According to sources, the bus was coming from Sanawad in Khargone to Khandwa. Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, the driver lost control of the vehicle while overtaking near Dhangaon on the Indore-Ichapur highway and the bus plunged into the Saptsoi river. Part of the bus was submerged as locals rushed to help and rescue the injured passengers.

Collector Anup Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh along reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. "The bus was coming from Sanawad to Khandwa. One passenger died on the spot while one passenger died during treatment. Several passengers were injured and have been taken to Dhangaon Hospital for treatment. The serious passengers will be sent to Indore. Currently, the condition of two of the injured passengers is said to be critical," the SP said.