Chandigarh: The Twitter account of Ravi Singh Khalsa, founder of Khalsa Aid, has been shut down in India. He himself has announced the closure of his Twitter account on social media.

Lashing out at the BJP over the issue, Khalsa said that the real face of the BJP had come out. He also said that the voices of Sikhs cannot be silenced by banning their social media accounts and they will continue to get louder.

"My Twitter account has been banned in India! This is the real face of democracy under the BJP! Banning Sikh social media accounts won't stop us from raising our voices! We will only get louder! @twitter," he stated in a social media post. "@RaviSinghKA 's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," stated a message from Twitter.

Urging Twitter India to restore his account, Khalsa's organization Khalsa Aid stated in a Twitter post "Twitter account of our CEO @RaviSinghKA has been banned in India. We urge @TwitterIndia to reinstate the account."