Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Central Jail has come to the limelight ever since four associates of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were shifted from Punjab to Dibrugarh on Sunday. Three more Khalistan supporters and members of Amritpal-led-Waris Punjab De, including Amritpal's uncle Harjeet Singh were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday. Jail authorities have tightened security in and around the jail and arranged a multi-tier security system.

According to a source, the accused are reportedly being given VIP treatment. Along with serving them healthy food, the jail administration has arranged televisions for them inside the jail. They have been lodged separately in cell no 13 of the jail. IGP Prashanta Kumar Bhuyan is monitoring the security aspects at the jail. The Assam government and Dibrugarh administration have, however, not revealed any information in this regard. Dibrugarh DC Biswajit Pegu told media that so far seven aides of Amritpal have been lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail and necessary arrangements were in place. Punjab police had booked the seven accused under the National Sesurity Act and were flown from Punjab to Dibrugarh. The Assam police commandos are in charge of ensuring security outside the jail while Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Police and jail guards are handing the jail's internal security. This apart, CCTV cameras have been installed at the jail premises.

The four accused associates who were brought first are namely Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh. The two other accused shifted later two days later are Harjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh.