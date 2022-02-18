New Delhi: Responding to the allegations levelled by his party colleague Kumar Vishwas, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is comedy. If his allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years."

Kejriwal in his tweet said, "Hundred years ago, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British & I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday demanded investigation against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged remarks about wishing “to be the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)” as claimed by former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

In a recent video of Vishwas, he is heard recounting a conversation with Kejriwal, who had allegedly said, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become the CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)... he wants power at any cost."

The video is being widely shared by Kejriwal's opponents, including PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attack Kejriwal, who has been the campaign in-charge for the party for the Assembly polls for all the 117 seats, which are scheduled for February 20.

Chief Minister of Punjab is the latest to join Kejriwal's opponents by demanding a probe into the Delhi CM's alleged remarks. “I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a fair investigation into Kumar Vishwas's video case."

Keeping politics aside, the people of Punjab have paid a heavy price for fighting separatism. Hon'ble Prime Minister needs to address the concerns of every Punjabi,” Channi wrote on Twitter. The latest attack on the Delhi CM comes a day after the Election Commission removed its ban the previous day on Kumar Vishwas's video of the allegations against Kejriwal.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha while dismissing the allegations on Thursday said that the parties “have come together to stop the Aam Aadmi Party from forming the government in Punjab”. He said that Congress, BJP and SAD leaders are continuously giving false statements to defame Arvind Kejriwal as part of the conspiracy”. “Even during the Delhi elections, the opposition parties had said that Arvind Kejriwal is a Naxalite, a terrorist, but the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to the BJP.

