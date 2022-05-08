Dharamshala: 'Khalistan' flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident and said that an immediate investigation into the matter would be carried out and strict action would be taken against the culprits. "I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there is a need for more security arrangements only during that time," Thakur tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated).

"Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night," he added further. Soon after the incident came to light, a police official informed that the flags were removed from the gates and walls. Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident. "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab," the SP said. The police will register a case into the matter today, he further informed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta raised concerns over the incident and said that it is a wake-up call for the administration to be more alert. "We are inquiring and a case will be registered under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985. This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness," Beakta said.

